AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

AXGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in AxoGen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,477 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 135.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AXGN stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,473. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $25.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a current ratio of 6.47. The stock has a market cap of $396.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.42.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.53% and a negative net margin of 27.30%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AxoGen will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.