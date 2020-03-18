B. Riley Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL)

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) – B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of XPEL in a report released on Tuesday, March 17th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for XPEL’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

XPEL opened at $10.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market cap of $279.99 million and a PE ratio of 20.90. XPEL has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $39.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPEL. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in XPEL by 705.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the fourth quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands. The company offers paint protection films; headlight protection; automotive window films; and plotters. It also provides apparel, merchandise, aftercare products, paint protection films, microfiber products, install tools, and paint protection film install tolls through online.

