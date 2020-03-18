Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Holdings Reduced by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,353 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21,208 shares during the period. Baidu makes up about 1.4% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $21,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIDU. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Baidu by 149.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 19,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIDU traded down $5.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,478,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. Baidu Inc has a one year low of $85.05 and a one year high of $186.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.83.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on Baidu from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BOCOM International lowered Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Baidu from $183.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Baidu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.79.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

