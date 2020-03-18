Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Sold by Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.

Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. reduced its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 29.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25,437 shares during the period. Baidu accounts for approximately 1.7% of Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in Baidu by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Baidu by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Retirement Network acquired a new stake in Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 53.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Baidu from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.79.

Baidu stock traded down $2.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.65. The company had a trading volume of 321,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.04 and its 200-day moving average is $117.83. Baidu Inc has a fifty-two week low of $85.05 and a fifty-two week high of $186.22.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

