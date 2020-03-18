Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 20,000 New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEWR. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in New Relic during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in New Relic by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Relic alerts:

NEWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of New Relic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of New Relic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.50.

In related news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $575,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,170 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,095. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NEWR stock opened at $36.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.78. New Relic Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -26.93 and a beta of 0.98.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. New Relic had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

Read More: Gap Down Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.