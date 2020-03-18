Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires Shares of 4,644 Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,644 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $448,000. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in Shopify by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 6,598 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Shopify by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sculati Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Shopify from $465.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Shopify from to in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pi Financial raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Shopify from $340.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $473.81.

NYSE SHOP opened at $355.09 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc has a fifty-two week low of $190.38 and a fifty-two week high of $593.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $475.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $387.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.90 and a beta of 1.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.26 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

