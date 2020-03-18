Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $1.33 Million in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 62,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 142,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 56,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.56.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 309,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $6,772,109.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder acquired 300,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.88 per share, with a total value of $5,664,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 243,739,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,601,794,585.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 1,400,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,858,000 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KMI opened at $12.64 on Wednesday. Kinder Morgan Inc has a 52-week low of $12.32 and a 52-week high of $22.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.83.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.91%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 105.26%.

Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

