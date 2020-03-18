Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Invests $1.39 Million in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,112,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $237,388,000 after buying an additional 872,046 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $38,511,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7,559.1% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 374,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,909,000 after buying an additional 369,489 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 618,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,145,000 after buying an additional 348,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $25,061,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Golden acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $257,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 81,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,215,290.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EMR. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wolfe Research downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.85.

NYSE EMR opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.19 and its 200 day moving average is $70.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.20%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

