Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in YPF SA (NYSE:YPF)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 101,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,175,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of YPF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,723 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in YPF during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in YPF during the 4th quarter worth $188,000. Aviva PLC raised its position in YPF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 61,610 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in YPF by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 66,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 24,997 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. YPF SA has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.47.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that YPF SA will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on YPF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of YPF in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Santander downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

YPF Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

