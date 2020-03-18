Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWH. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 35,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1,021.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 305,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,437,000 after buying an additional 278,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 276,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,719,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,848,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a twelve month low of $18.81 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.