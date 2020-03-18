Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies Inc (NYSE:IPG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 68,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 165,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,826,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 72,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. 96.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $15.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Interpublic Group of Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $14.36 and a 1-year high of $25.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Interpublic Group of Companies Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

In related news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total value of $231,575.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Isor Roth sold 159,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $3,384,163.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Agency Networks and Constituency Management Group. It offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines.

