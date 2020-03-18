Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New $1.82 Million Investment in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,822,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,194,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after buying an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after buying an additional 383,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly Clark alerts:

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $144.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $118.51 and a one year high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.64.

In other Kimberly Clark news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,015,398.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Powell sold 3,670 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.30, for a total value of $533,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at $797,115.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,941 shares of company stock worth $4,173,815 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.