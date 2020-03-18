Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Makes New Investment in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,278 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in T-Mobile Us by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 138,503 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,910,000 after acquiring an additional 89,715 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,922,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,471,279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,139,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 302.7% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 300,617 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,679,000 after acquiring an additional 225,964 shares during the last quarter. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised shares of T-Mobile Us from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile Us presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.46.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $78.35 on Wednesday. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.16 and a fifty-two week high of $101.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

