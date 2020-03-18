Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Position in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Zuora Inc (NYSE:ZUO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 104,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned approximately 0.09% of Zuora as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $934,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Zuora by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP lifted its position in Zuora by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC lifted its position in Zuora by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC now owns 313,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after acquiring an additional 87,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Zuora in the 4th quarter valued at about $645,000. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zuora alerts:

Shares of ZUO stock opened at $7.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Zuora Inc has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $828.93 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 1.69.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 30.21% and a negative return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $70.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. Zuora’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zuora Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ZUO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zuora from $17.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. First Analysis began coverage on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including quoting, billing, collections, analytics, and revenue recognition.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.