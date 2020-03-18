Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases New Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,666 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $58.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $82.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $53.61 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.43.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

