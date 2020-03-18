Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Purchases Shares of 78,550 Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping Inc (NYSE:DSSI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 78,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. owned 0.19% of Diamond S Shipping at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 729.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 610.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond S Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DSSI opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. Diamond S Shipping Inc has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $411.78 million and a PE ratio of -41.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.22.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamond S Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Diamond S Shipping from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Diamond S Shipping from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Diamond S Shipping presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.60.

Diamond S Shipping Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc operates as a shipping company. The company operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Tankers. It provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other production. As of March 28, 2019, it owned and operated a fleet of 68 vessels, including 15 Suezmax vessels, 1 Aframax, and 52 medium-range product tankers.

