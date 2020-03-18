Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 86,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CCK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.60.

NYSE:CCK opened at $50.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.99.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Crown had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

