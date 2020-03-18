Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Takes Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1,112.0% during the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 58,307 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,396,000 after purchasing an additional 53,496 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 706 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.33, for a total value of $130,842.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460. Company insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSI. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions to and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cfra upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.19.

Motorola Solutions stock opened at $149.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.45. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $136.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.49.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

