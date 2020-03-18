Banco Santander Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,813 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average daily volume of 1,285 put options.

SAN stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.19. The company had a trading volume of 223,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,315,283. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Banco Santander will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank lowered Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group raised Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Banco Santander presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fund Evaluation Group LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 305.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

