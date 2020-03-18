Banco Santander Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SAN)

Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 7,368 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 470% compared to the average volume of 1,292 call options.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SAN. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Banco Santander stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,315,283. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.05. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 7.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,589,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,280,000 after buying an additional 2,057,721 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 211.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,059,479 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,322 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander in the 4th quarter worth about $8,280,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its stake in Banco Santander by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Banco Santander by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,689,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares in the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

