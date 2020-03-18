Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a note issued to investors on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.56. SunTrust Banks has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Bancorpsouth Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $245.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.60 million. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Shares of BXS stock opened at $21.09 on Wednesday. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 1 year low of $18.04 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BXS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bancorpsouth Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $32,213,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its position in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,634,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,340,000 after purchasing an additional 571,442 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 458.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 490,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after purchasing an additional 402,685 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 21,817.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 359,225 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,283,000 after purchasing an additional 357,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bancorpsouth Bank by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 569,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.48%.

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

