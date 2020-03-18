Band Protocol (BAND) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $1.69 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. One Band Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00005197 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 52% lower against the US dollar. Band Protocol has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol's total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,133,908 tokens. Band Protocol's official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Band Protocol Token Trading

Band Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Band Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Band Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

