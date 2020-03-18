Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd (NYSE:NTB) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NTB opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.91. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 982,543 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,374,000 after purchasing an additional 15,788 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,081,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,162,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,021,000 after purchasing an additional 202,600 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 308,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's lending portfolio includes residential mortgage lending, automobile financing, consumer financing, credit cards, overdraft facilities, commercial real estate lending, and commercial and industrial loans.

