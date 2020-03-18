Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $3.73 Billion Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,483,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,021 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 1.0% of Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.24% of Mastercard worth $3,727,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 14,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Mastercard by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,209,255 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,071,000 after purchasing an additional 53,871 shares during the last quarter. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total value of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 425,819 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $23.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $214.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,575,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,626,113. The firm has a market cap of $236.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $227.84 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $310.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $292.62.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Mastercard from $315.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Mastercard from $348.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (up previously from $336.00) on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.63.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

