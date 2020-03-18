Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its position in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,408 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,399 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 791.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $29.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.04. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on BK shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Monday, January 20th. Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.27.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

