Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,431,936 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,992 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.20% of Bank of Nova Scotia worth $137,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BNS opened at $37.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $58.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.6772 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Citigroup lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

