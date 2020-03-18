BANKEX Hits One Day Trading Volume of $112,111.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. In the last week, BANKEX has traded 36.3% lower against the dollar. BANKEX has a market capitalization of $378,998.48 and approximately $112,111.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BANKEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Upbit, Simex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00055604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.72 or 0.04076294 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00039616 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00006528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018903 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

BANKEX Token Profile

BKX is a token. It launched on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,250,895 tokens. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BANKEX is blog.bankex.org. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official website is bankex.com/en.

BANKEX Token Trading

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Hotbit, HitBTC, Upbit, Simex, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BANKEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

