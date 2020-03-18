Barclays (LON:BARC) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Barclays (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.70) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price target on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 185 ($2.43) price target for the company. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Barclays presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 200.42 ($2.64).

BARC stock opened at GBX 82.60 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 156.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 162.89. Barclays has a 52 week low of GBX 117.92 ($1.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54).

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley bought 47,128 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 106 ($1.39) per share, for a total transaction of £49,955.68 ($65,713.86). Also, insider Tim J. Breedon bought 20,000 shares of Barclays stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 86 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £17,200 ($22,625.62). Insiders acquired 213,813 shares of company stock valued at $31,174,728 over the last quarter.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

