Barclays Lowers Bodycote (LON:BOY) Price Target to GBX 670

Bodycote (LON:BOY) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 910 ($11.97) to GBX 670 ($8.81) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.17% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 770 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group upgraded Bodycote to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 845 ($11.12) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bodycote to a “sector performer” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bodycote to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 775 ($10.19) in a report on Monday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 845 ($11.12).

LON BOY opened at GBX 443.20 ($5.83) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 785.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 805.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.82. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.46. Bodycote has a 1 year low of GBX 636.50 ($8.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 975 ($12.83).

Bodycote plc provides thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two business areas, Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and Hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including HIP product fabrication, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting services.

