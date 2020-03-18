Barry S. Sternlicht Buys 218,000 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Stock

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 218,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,469,940.00.

Shares of STWD traded down $2.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.33. The company had a trading volume of 11,288,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,442. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.59 and a 1-year high of $26.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $286.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.22 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 41.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.95%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 41,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.47% of the company’s stock.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing. The Real Estate Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, residential mortgage loans, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

