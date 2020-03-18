Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) Shares Purchased by Redwood Capital Management LLC

Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Bausch Health Companies makes up 6.6% of Redwood Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Redwood Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Bausch Health Companies worth $47,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,293.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Schutter Richard U. De bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.08 per share, with a total value of $115,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 279,250 shares in the company, valued at $6,445,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,592,221.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 10,490 shares of company stock worth $215,516 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Bausch Health Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Bausch Health Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

Shares of BHC traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,124,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,967. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.56, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.71.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.03). Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 68.06% and a negative net margin of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.