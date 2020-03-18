Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target dropped by analysts at Deutsche Bank from $109.00 to $99.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.77% from the company’s previous close.

BAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cfra raised their target price on Baxter International from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Baxter International from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.39.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of BAX opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.56. Baxter International has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Baxter International had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,181,311,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1,941.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,937,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,434,190,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638,052 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,398,931 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,805,993,000 after acquiring an additional 470,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,356,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,263,057,000 after acquiring an additional 719,013 shares during the last quarter. 83.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.