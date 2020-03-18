Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €66.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) received a €66.00 ($76.74) price objective from stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 68.65% from the company’s current price.

BMW has been the topic of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Nord/LB set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €72.90 ($84.77).

ETR:BMW traded down €1.22 ($1.42) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €39.14 ($45.51). The stock had a trading volume of 4,654,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a one year high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €60.68 and a 200 day moving average of €67.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

