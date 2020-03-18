Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €75.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 91.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BMW. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($88.37) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €72.90 ($84.77).

Shares of ETR:BMW traded down €1.22 ($1.42) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €39.14 ($45.51). 4,654,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a fifty-two week low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a fifty-two week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion and a PE ratio of 3.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €60.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.28.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

