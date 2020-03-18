BCE (NYSE:BCE) Earns Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $58.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 80,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,618. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE has a 52 week low of $35.35 and a 52 week high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.45.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. BCE’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at about $142,032,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 386,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,489,000 after purchasing an additional 356,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,952,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.91% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

