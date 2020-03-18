Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp Buys 8,769 Shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 8,769 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $22,887.09. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 3,080 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $12,381.60.

On Tuesday, March 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 988 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,520.80.

On Monday, March 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 115,454 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,164,930.86.

On Wednesday, March 4th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 118,002 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $820,113.90.

On Thursday, February 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $10,980.00.

On Tuesday, February 25th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 5,763 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.48 per share, for a total transaction of $43,107.24.

On Thursday, February 20th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $9,906.00.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,294 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $9,549.72.

On Friday, February 14th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp bought 1,838 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.43 per share, with a total value of $13,656.34.

On Wednesday, February 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 1,870 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $13,763.20.

Shares of NASDAQ ICMB opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.76. The company has a market cap of $45.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.13. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $7.74.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 38.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.01%.

ICMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine cut InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the 3rd quarter worth $243,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 32,577 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 663,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 95,749 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.21% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

