Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BEPTF. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.49 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Beach Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Beach Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.55.

Shares of OTCMKTS BEPTF remained flat at $$0.67 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,565. Beach Energy has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.33 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61.

About Beach Energy

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company has operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, oil and gas production from five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It has interests in approximately 450 exploration and production tenements.

