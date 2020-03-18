Beacon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 18th. Beacon has a market capitalization of $61,003.85 and approximately $2.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded 38.2% lower against the US dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0508 or 0.00000969 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00344199 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00002409 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00014787 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000115 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000213 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000223 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,331,924 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,311 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.