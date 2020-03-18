Beck Capital Management LLC Buys 2,684 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Beck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,104 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,684 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up 2.2% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 2,918.2% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $17.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $137.53. 1,042,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,566. The stock has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.66. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.70 and a fifty-two week high of $211.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $190.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The software company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 165.74% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $899.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Autodesk from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Autodesk from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Autodesk from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Argus lifted their target price on Autodesk to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Autodesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.91.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

