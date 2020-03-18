Beck Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.7% of Beck Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 48.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.07.

NYSE:BABA traded down $7.21 on Wednesday, hitting $177.60. The stock had a trading volume of 10,140,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,074,588. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $460.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.85. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $147.95 and a 1-year high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $12.19 EPS. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

