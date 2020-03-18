Beck Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Beck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $2,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 237.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 125,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after purchasing an additional 88,595 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 87.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZBRA traded down $7.53 on Wednesday, hitting $173.13. 316,247 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 676,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.72. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.31.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies will post 13.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Imperial Capital lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.57.

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

