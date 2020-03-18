Beck Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Beck Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,838 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,408 shares during the quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 32,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 58.2% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 22,376 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 8,233 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth about $369,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,612,397 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,380,279,000 after acquiring an additional 985,538 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $582,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.25.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 406,205 shares of company stock valued at $47,651,640. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMT traded up $5.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.65. 11,491,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,048,203. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $96.53 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $302.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average is $117.35.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.00%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

