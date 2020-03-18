Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Becton Dickinson and worth $38,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,465,704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,662,267,000 after purchasing an additional 528,037 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,450,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,114,215,000 after purchasing an additional 186,285 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,454,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $939,547,000 after purchasing an additional 194,629 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,201,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $870,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,425,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $659,527,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at $68,989,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,208 shares of company stock valued at $30,137,672. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BDX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $287.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen cut Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Becton Dickinson and in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.00.

BDX stock opened at $248.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $252.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.14. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $208.65 and a 52-week high of $286.72.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

