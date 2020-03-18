Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI) received a €90.00 ($104.65) target price from Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BEI. UBS Group set a €96.00 ($111.63) target price on shares of Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beiersdorf in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, HSBC set a €126.00 ($146.51) price target on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €102.35 ($119.02).

Beiersdorf stock traded up €5.20 ($6.05) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching €91.04 ($105.86). 810,149 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 494,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.67. Beiersdorf has a fifty-two week low of €84.72 ($98.51) and a fifty-two week high of €117.25 ($136.34). The firm has a market capitalization of $20.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €100.28 and its 200-day moving average is €104.95.

Beiersdorf Company Profile

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

