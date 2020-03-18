Beldex Market Cap Reaches $44.51 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. Beldex has a market cap of $44.51 million and approximately $280,356.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0454 or 0.00000884 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and STEX. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00105867 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000076 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded down 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003879 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a coin. Beldex's total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. Beldex's official website is beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

