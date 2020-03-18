Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from Benchmark Electronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Benchmark Electronics has a dividend payout ratio of 40.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

NYSE BHE traded down $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 4,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $778.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60. Benchmark Electronics has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $37.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.46 and its 200-day moving average is $31.21.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

