Berenberg Bank Lowers Connect Group (LON:CNCT) Price Target to GBX 15

Connect Group (LON:CNCT) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 40 ($0.53) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.92% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Connect Group in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Connect Group alerts:

Shares of CNCT opened at GBX 13.90 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 29.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 32.83. Connect Group has a 1 year low of GBX 23.32 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 40 ($0.53).

In related news, insider Jonathan Bunting sold 56,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.47), for a total transaction of £20,241 ($26,625.89).

Connect Group Company Profile

Connect Group PLC engages in the distribution of newspapers, magazines, and books products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through News & Media: News Distribution, News & Media: Media, and Mixed Freight segments. The News & Media: News Distribution segment distributes newspapers and magazines to 27,000 retailers from 39 distribution centers across England and Wales.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.