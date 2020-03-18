Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Berry Petroleum Company LLC (NASDAQ:BRY) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,031 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 302,208 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Berry Petroleum worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRY. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Berry Petroleum by 119.5% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Berry Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Berry Petroleum by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,416 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRY stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.05. 11,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 974,436. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $190.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.10. Berry Petroleum Company LLC has a 12-month low of $1.92 and a 12-month high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Berry Petroleum (NASDAQ:BRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Berry Petroleum had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $118.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. On average, research analysts expect that Berry Petroleum Company LLC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 23.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Berry Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In related news, Director Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 16,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.15, for a total transaction of $153,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

BRY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Johnson Rice cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Tudor Pickering cut Berry Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Berry Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Berry Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Berry Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.72.

Berry Petroleum Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

