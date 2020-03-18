BetterBetting (BETR) Trading Down 31.9% Over Last Week

BetterBetting (CURRENCY:BETR) traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One BetterBetting token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Bancor Network. In the last week, BetterBetting has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BetterBetting has a total market capitalization of $40,058.82 and approximately $8.00 worth of BetterBetting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019224 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.00 or 0.02211815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00193945 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00039474 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000191 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00035489 BTC.

About BetterBetting

BetterBetting launched on December 14th, 2017. BetterBetting’s total supply is 300,585,763 tokens and its circulating supply is 281,910,372 tokens. BetterBetting’s official Twitter account is @BETRBetting and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BetterBetting is www.betterbetting.org.

Buying and Selling BetterBetting

BetterBetting can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetterBetting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BetterBetting should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BetterBetting using one of the exchanges listed above.

