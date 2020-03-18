Bezant (BZNT) Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Bibox and Hotbit. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $76,477.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bezant has traded 16.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018983 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.97 or 0.02262694 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00196190 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00039423 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00036032 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 83.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bezant

Bezant was first traded on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 689,675,628 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bibox, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

